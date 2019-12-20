SOCAR Petroleum commissions 4 more CNG filling stations in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR Petroleum close joint-stock company (CJSC) has commissioned four more filling stations of compressed natural gas (CNG) in accordance with the plan for the development of the network of filling stations, Trend reports referring to the company.

Taking into account that CNG is the most environmentally friendly, as well as affordable and safe fuel on the market, the Azerbaijani State Oil Company SOCAR is intensifying its activity to sell it.

The new filling stations are located in the Khazar district on the 70th kilometer of the Baku-Salyan highway, as well as on the 28th kilometer of the Baku-Guba highway and in the Khatai district.

Thus, after new filling stations opened, the number of SOCAR’s CNG filling stations has reached nine.

In accordance with the development plan, 12 more CNG filling stations are planned to be put into operation soon and thus, the number of filling stations is planned to be brought up to 21.

The retail price for CNG is 0.45 manat (26 cents) per cubic meter, which is approximately equivalent to one liter of gasoline. Compared to RON-92 gasoline, this fuel makes it possible to save 135 manat ($79) per 3,000 meters. For cars running on Ai-95 gasoline, 315 manat ($185) may be saved.

While comparing other types of fuel, natural gas emits 70-90 percent less nitrogen, 60-70 percent less carbon monoxide and 20-30 percent less carbon dioxide.

When burning natural gas, there are no sulfur oxide emissions, which, in turn, prevent the wear of metal surfaces of the engine.

Thus, the quality of the fuel allows extending the life of internal combustion engines.

The CNG deficit is not expected to occur in the future due to an increase in gas production in the country since 2018.

CNG is a natural gas compressed to 200 bar. Some 95 percent in CNG accounts for methane.

CNG complies with the Euro 6 environmental standard and is 20 percent more economical than liquefied natural gas (LNG).

CNG has been used in public transport in Azerbaijan since 2015 and it has been sold through a retail network of filling stations since 2018. One of the main users of CNG in Azerbaijan is BakuBus LLC.

CNG is sold at filling stations at the following addresses:

1. The right side of the Sabunchu-Zabrat road, Zabrat settlement, Sabunchu district;

2. The south-western part of the Sabunchu ring road (at the Olympic Stadium), Sabunchu district;

3. Babek avenue, quarter 2315 (near the former car market), Khatai district;

4. A filling station on the right side of the outer ring road, north part of the car sales center located on the Ganli Gol territory of the Yasamal district;

5. A filling station at the terminal located on the Zigh-Hovsan road;

6. A filling station in the south-western part of the Mardakan-Gala road junction in the Khazar district;

7. A filling station on the right side of the Hajigabul-Astara road junction, on the 70th kilometer of the Baku-Salyan highway;

8. A filling station on the 28th kilometer of the Baku-Guba road near Jeyranbatan settlement;

9. A filling station on Nobel Avenue in the Khatai district.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 20)

