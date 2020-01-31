Saipem soon to start laying pipes for TAP on Adriatic Sea bottom

31 January 2020 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.31

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will soon see the start of laying pipes on bottom of Adriatic Sea, Trend reports citing the TAP AG consortium.

Activities are in full swing on board the Castoro Sei pipe-laying barge of Italy’s Saipem company, which is the contractor of the project, said the consortium.

“This offshore "moving assembly line" with up to 340 people on board is welding pipes and will shortly start laying them on the bottom of the Adriatic Sea,” reads a message.

TAP marked the start of construction works for the offshore pipeline section in October 2018.

The first offshore pipes in Albanian waters were laid in March 2019.

TAP’s offshore section, linking the Albanian and the Italian coasts, is 105 km long.

The pipes will be laid on the Adriatic seabed: 37 km in Albanian territorial waters, 25 km in Italian territorial waters; and 43 km in international waters.

The deepest point of the pipeline will be more than 810 metres beneath sea level. Approximately 9,000 pipes, with a 36-inch diameter, will be used, weighing approximately 100,000 tonnes in total.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
TAP can supply more gas in future via connections
Oil&Gas 29 January 11:54
Ukrainian Energy Ministry talks on prospects for joining Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 29 January 08:55
Corinth Pipeworks completes production of pipes for IGB’s 47-km section
Oil&Gas 28 January 11:39
Czech Republic hails importance of Southern Gas Corridor as energy security provider
Oil&Gas 27 January 12:18
Agreement inked to build Turkmen section of power transmission line to Pakistan
Oil&Gas 25 January 17:09
Analyst: Forum in Davos interesting for Azerbaijan from tactical, strategic points of view
Politics 23 January 19:29
Latest
Cargo turnover in Georgia increases
Transport 18:22
Russian company starts modernization of Syrdarya thermal power plant in Uzbekistan
Construction 18:22
Airbus to pay $3.98 billion to settle bribery cases
Europe 18:13
Pensions and allowances increase in Uzbekistan
Finance 18:12
Number of bee hives in Azerbaijan grows
Business 18:12
Number hospitalized in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak increases
Kazakhstan 18:06
Number of Chinese companies registered in Turkey increases
Business 17:58
Chevron records slight increase in oil-equivalent production
Oil&Gas 17:49
Central Bank of Iran pays for medicines from assets at Swiss bank
Business 17:42