Oil prices change in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted $24.14 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on April 6, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's oil and gas market on April 6.

On Aril 6, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price amounted $22.48 per barrel.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port amounted $20.02 per barrel on April 6.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $23.67 on April 6.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 6)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsmailovaNargis