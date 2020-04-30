Azerbaijani oil prices up

Oil&Gas 30 April 2020 17:33 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field, amounted to $19.31 per barrel on April 29, which is $2.28 more compared to April 28, Trend reports with reference to the source from country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $17.67 per barrel on April 29, which is $2.45 more compared to April 28.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail, to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port amounted to $19.44 per barrel on April 29, which is $2.61 more compared to April 28.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, amounted to $16.95 per barrel, indicating an increase of $2.27.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsmailovaNargis

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran intends to increase tea production
Iran intends to increase tea production
Official reveals volume of products state to buy from Razavi Khorasan Province
Official reveals volume of products state to buy from Razavi Khorasan Province
Iran begins development of 11th phase at South Pars field
Iran begins development of 11th phase at South Pars field
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan's Saryarkaautoprom to nearly double vehicles output Transport 19:02
Belarusian embassy in Turkmenistan opens tender for air handler spare parts Tenders 18:59
Bank deposits in Azerbaijani regions grow sharply Finance 18:56
Experts: Pandemic period reveals need for doctors’ life insurance in Azerbaijan Society 18:55
Georgia updates on East-West international highway's construction Construction 18:41
International airport construction underway in Kazakhstan's Turkistan Transport 18:31
Proper transportation keeps Turkmen Balkan region’s oil production fail-safe Oil&Gas 18:25
Bakcell supports low-income families in Bina settlement (PHOTO/VIDEO) ICT 18:23
Azerbaijan's Azerpost resuming international mailing Economy 18:09
Azerbaijan grants early release to over 200 prisoners due to coronavirus Society 18:05
NATO outlines steps to increase support for Georgia Business 18:01
Russia, Azerbaijan remain only exporters of electricity to Georgia Oil&Gas 18:00
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC halts drilling in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 17:53
Iran intends to increase tea production Business 17:45
Iran's Health Ministry given green light to hire more people Iran 17:41
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 17:33
Azerbaijani cement plant talks production, export plans for 2020 Business 17:28
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization thanks IAEA for coronavirus-detection device Nuclear Program 17:24
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:17
Coca-Cola supports Uzbekistan's healthcare sector amid COVID-19 pandemic Finance 17:16
Azerbaijan's MFA to returning citizens: Gathering at border checkpoints doesn't help speed things up Politics 17:11
Siemens to supply portable compressor units to Turkmenistan Business 17:09
Azerbaijan’s SAB company to expand its range of products Business 17:06
Shell's dividend cut to reduce its cash flow breakeven Oil&Gas 16:42
COVID-19 affects Kazakh Karachaganak gas debottlenecking project Oil&Gas 16:41
Uzbekistan, S.Korean Shindong Resources focus on tungsten mining dev't Business 16:38
Average monthly mortgage loans issued in Azerbaijan breaks its historical record Finance 16:36
Kazakhstan learns from Azerbaijan’s experience on permits system during quarantine ICT 16:33
Fitch: Kazakhstan's sovereign credit profile exposed to coronavirus pandemic Finance 16:19
Georgia preparing to welcome tourists after COVID-19 Tourism 16:01
Data on payments in Azerbaijani insurance market for 1Q2020 disclosed Economy 15:55
Ireland to consider easing restrictions every 2-4 weeks Europe 15:53
Volume of manat deposits in Azerbaijani banks shows big growth Finance 15:51
McDonald's profit slides as restaurants limit services US 15:40
IATA: Global air cargo traffic significantly down Transport 15:31
Coronavirus significantly affects Uzbek tourism in 1Q2020 Tourism 15:29
President Ilham Aliyev had phone conversation with Zakir Garalov Politics 15:28
Azercell supports thousands of low-income families in Ramadan! Economy 15:25
Rouhani: Coronavirus spread declining in Iran Iran 15:20
Official reveals volume of products state to buy from Razavi Khorasan Province Business 15:16
Analyst: Despite all challenges, Azerbaijan's banking system developing successfully Finance 15:09
Nokia says won share of China Unicom 5G core network order Europe 14:59
Irish monthly retail sales fall 12.7% on motor trade collapse Europe 14:56
Zoom admits it does not have 300 mln daily users US 14:53
Individuals' deposits value increases in Kazakhstan Finance 14:52
Turkey - Azerbaijan trade turnover drops Business 14:50
New type of deposit card now available at Turkmen state bank Finance 14:49
Georgia to take further steps towards deepening co-op with EU Business 14:47
Volume of natgas supplies to Turkmenistan's Lebap disclosed Oil&Gas 14:42
Iran begins development of 11th phase at South Pars field Oil&Gas 14:42
National Iranian South Oil Company opens tender to purchase spare parts Tenders 14:35
Uzbekistan steps up efforts to boost agricultural production Business 14:26
Volume of cargo transshipment via Turkish Izmir port revealed Turkey 14:20
Coronavirus death toll in Iran exceeds 6,000 Iran 14:19
Iran announces production for number of industrial products Business 13:47
SOCAR to supervise implementation of OPEC+ oil production cut agreement in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:39
Production of mining materials up in Iran Business 13:27
Economic implications of Uzbekistan’s accession to EAEU Business 13:23
Georgian PM thanks World Bank for support Georgia 13:16
Azerbaijan's Chief Epidemiologist: Non-observance of hygienic rules can lead to second wave of COVID-19 Society 13:13
Batch of KAMAZ trucks arrive from Russia’s Tatarstan to Turkmenistan Business 13:12
Data on collections in Azerbaijan's insurance market for 1Q2020 revealed Economy 13:10
Copper ore output increases in Kazakhstan Business 13:04
Iran's chemical, petrochemical industry increases production Oil&Gas 13:00
Georgian GDP up in 1Q2020 Business 13:00
Georgia to see growth in construction works Construction 12:57
Iran's Industry ministry reveals number of foreign investment projects Business 12:43
Money supply increases in Azerbaijan Finance 12:38
EBRD may support Kazakhstan in improving energy efficiency Oil&Gas 12:29
Кazakhstan's KEGOC opens tender for equipment testing Tenders 12:22
New fuel delivered to Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant Nuclear Program 12:21
SOCAR, BP take step forward for joint petrochemical complex project Oil&Gas 12:16
Turkey reveals data on foreign trade turnover Turkey 12:14
Bank lending in Azerbaijan grows Finance 12:06
Turkmenistan, Ireland discuss trade, economic relations Business 12:00
Uzbekistan eyes to expand geological exploration ICT 11:51
Baku City Circuit Operations: Information on timing of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix not true Society 11:45
Iran can receive more tax revenues despite coronavirus pandemic Business 11:33
Solar PV to increase fastest of all renewable energy sources Oil&Gas 11:16
Volumes of fuel oil transshipment via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 11:16
Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:10
Azerbaijani expert: More high-tech organizations compliant with new era to appear soon Commentary 11:09
Georgia sees COVID-19 cases rising to 539 Georgia 11:06
Iranian currency rates for April 30 Finance 11:05
Natural gas consumption to fall in every sector and region in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:01
Cargo transshipment volume from Morocco via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 10:57
Gold price grows in Azerbaijan on April 30 Economy 10:57
Iran to increase exports of fishery products via Mazandaran province Business 10:56
China to increase subsidies by 50% for some airports Other News 10:54
Agricultural vehicles fleet renewed in North Kazakhstan for sowing work Business 10:49
Construction work at Azerbaijan's Khanoba customs post to begin soon Construction 10:48
Some pipeline operators are likely to put off their investment decisions Oil&Gas 10:45
Russian manufacturing activity plunges to record low in April Russia 10:44
Foreign students of Baku Higher Oil School become winners by performing ‘Sari Gelin’ song (VIDEO) Society 10:43
Coronavirus cases rise to 2,017 in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:39
Nokia first quarter in profit, revenues miss consensus Europe 10:38
Airbus in talks with French state over possible aid Europe 10:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 30 Finance 10:25
IEA: Global oil demand be record lower in 2020 than in 2019 Oil&Gas 10:24
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:18
All news