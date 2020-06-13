Number of active U.S. drilling rigs decreases this week

The number of active drilling rigs in the United States decreased by 5 to 279 this week, down by 690 year on year, according to the weekly data released Friday by Houston-based oilfield services company Baker Hughes, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

These active drilling rigs included 199 oil rigs operating in the U.S. oil fields, down by 7 from the previous week; 78 gas drilling rigs, up by two from the previous week; and two miscellaneous rigs, unchanged from last week.

The 279 rigs included 266 land drilling rigs, down by five from the previous week; and 13 offshore drilling rigs, the same as the previous week. There was no inland waters drilling rig this week, the same as last week.

Of them, 22 are directional drilling rigs, 246 are horizontal drilling rigs, and 11 are vertical drilling rigs.

During the week, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each lost two rigs. Texas lost one rig to 114.

By far, the Permian Basin in western Texas and eastern New Mexico has been the largest source of shale oil production growth in the United States, having become an engine of supply growth outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in the past years.