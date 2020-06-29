Azerbaijani oil prices for June 22-26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $42.88 per barrel last week (on June 22-26), which is 70 cents or 1.6 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $43.94 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.37.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $42.53 per barrel last week, which is $1.89 or 4.5 percent more compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $45.01 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.46.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $42.74 per barrel, which is 95 cents or 2.2 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.46.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $42.37 per barrel, which is 72 cents or 1.7 percent more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.41 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.77.

Oil grade/date June 22, 2020 June 23, 2020 June 24, 2020 June 25, 2020 June 26, 2020 Average price LT CIF 43.94 44.72 41.57 45.01 40.77 42.88 FOB Ceyhan 43.41 44.19 41.08 41.68 41.5 42.37 Urals (EX NOVO) 43.81 44.63 41.46 41.98 41.83 42.74 Brent Dated 42.8 43.61 40.46 45.01 40.77 42.53

