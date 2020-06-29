Azerbaijani oil prices for June 22-26
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29
By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:
The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $42.88 per barrel last week (on June 22-26), which is 70 cents or 1.6 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $43.94 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.37.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $42.53 per barrel last week, which is $1.89 or 4.5 percent more compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $45.01 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.46.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $42.74 per barrel, which is 95 cents or 2.2 percent more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.46.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $42.37 per barrel, which is 72 cents or 1.7 percent more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.41 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.77.
|
Oil grade/date
|
June 22, 2020
|
June 23, 2020
|
June 24, 2020
|
June 25, 2020
|
June 26, 2020
|
Average price
|
LT CIF
|
43.94
|
44.72
|
41.57
|
45.01
|
40.77
|
42.88
|
FOB Ceyhan
|
43.41
|
44.19
|
41.08
|
41.68
|
41.5
|
42.37
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
43.81
|
44.63
|
41.46
|
41.98
|
41.83
|
42.74
|
Brent Dated
|
42.8
|
43.61
|
40.46
|
45.01
|
40.77
|
42.53
---
