Liquified gas imports to Georgia increase

In May 2020, the total volume of imports of liquefied natural gas (LPG) to Georgia amounted to 3,500 tons, which is 1,600 tons or 84.2 percent more than in April this year (1,900 tons), Trend reports referring to the Union of Oil Product Importers of Georgia.

Compared to the same period in 2019, this indicator increased by 800 tons or 29.6 percent (2,700 tons).

In May 2020, almost the entire volume of liquefied gas to Georgia was imported from Russia.

From January through May 2020, the total volume of LPG imports to Georgia amounted to 17,600 tons, which is 5,900 tons or 50.4 percent more than in the same period in 2019 (11,700 tons). Of this volume, 94.9 percent were imported from Russia.

"It is worth noting that 6,000 tons or 34.1 percent of the total volume of liquefied gas imports were supplied under the code 2901 10 000 00 (organic chemicals, hydrocarbons), which is not subject to excise tax," the Union of Oil Product Importers of Georgia noted.

The total volume of aviation oil imports to Georgia amounted to 3,000 tons in May 2020, which is 2,000 tons, or 200 percent more than in April this year. Meanwhile, this is 9,000 tons or 75 percent less compared to May 2019.

According to the union, in May 2020, 2,700 tons (90 percent) of aviation oil was imported to Georgia from Turkmenistan and 300 tons (10 percent) from Turkey.​

