Uzbekistan talks reasons for failure of domestic power system

The operating mode of Uzbekistan's thermal power plants (TPP) and the country's energy system has been fully restored, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The commission for the study of the emergency situation that occurred on January 5 on the power lines of the unified power system of Central Asia, has identified the cause of the failure.

According to the information, an unscheduled shutdown of steam-gas installations of the Talimarjan TPP took place due to the triggered technological protection.

“As a result, there was a surge in capacity on transit lines connecting the Unified Energy System (UES) of Central Asia with the Unified Energy System of Russia and Kazakhstan, which led to a disruption in the stability of the parallel operation of power systems,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy said that emergency control system was activated on the power lines and, as a result, the power system of the Northern part of Kazakhstan was separated from the UES of Central Asia. The frequency of the UES of Central Asia decreased to 48.15 Hz. At the same time, a number of consumers were disconnected by automatic equipment and power units of thermal power plants were unloaded.

The ministry also added that the triggered emergency system prevented the possibility of larger-scale problems and devastating consequences for power units.

“Based on the analysis of what happened, planned measures are being developed to prevent such incidents,” the ministry assured.

