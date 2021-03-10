Turkish companies ready for co-op regarding Caspian oil and gas - Turkey's FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

Trend:

Turkish companies are ready for cooperation in development of oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Cavusoglu highly appreciated the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on joint development of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea.

According to the Turkish FM, the parties were informed about the intention of Turkish companies to cooperate in this direction.

“It is planned to transport oil and gas from this field to Turkey,” Cavusoglu said.