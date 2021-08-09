OSCE develops co-with Turkmenistan to address different aspects of energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.9

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The OSCE has developed a successful co-operation with Turkmenistan to address different aspects of energy diplomacy and build the capacities of relevant institutions to promote energy security, Head of OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, Ambassador John MacGregor told Trend.

As MacGregor noted the OSCE’s work complements and supports Turkmenistan’s National Program for Development of Energy Diplomacy for 2021-2025.

"The promotion of energy security is one of the priorities of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan, as the country is a major producer and exporter of natural gas," he said.

"In the last ten years, we have organized a number of training courses, seminars, and lectures on cross-border gas trade and natural gas price formation mechanisms, among other important topics," he noted, adding that these activities have provided opportunities for Turkmenistan to exchange best practices with other States, discuss national priorities and learn from the experiences of other energy-exporting countries.

Earlier, the OSCE and Turkmenistan discussed possible steps to develop a program in Turkmenistan for boosting energy diplomacy.

The main activities of the center in the field of security issues are arms control, border security and countering terrorism, human trafficking and illegal drug trafficking, economic and environmental issues, human rights protection, good governance and the rule of law, as well as elections and media freedom.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva