Eni, IRENA to join forces to accelerate energy transition

Italian Eni company and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have entered into a three-year partnership agreement to collaborate in the promotion of renewable energy and accelerate the energy transition, particularly in countries that export fossil fuels, Trend reports with reference to IRENA.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eni and IRENA will work together to foster dialogue and share their experiences on accelerating energy transition and renewable energy development in fossil fuel exporting countries, as well as to identify barriers to private sector investment in renewable energy in countries where Eni operates and promote solutions in coordination with governments.

In particular, Eni and IRENA will promote the integration of the African continent into the biofuel value chain through institutional capacity building, agribusiness and industrial development initiatives aimed at the production of advanced biofuels, helping the decarbonisation of the transport sector and promoting development opportunities.

Eni is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050; full decarbonization of products and operations will be achieved through biorefining, circular economy, efficiency and digitalisation, increased capacity from renewables, blue and green hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects and REDD+ initiatives.

