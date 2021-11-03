Iran to boost electricity generation

Oil&Gas 3 November 2021 12:59 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh-German JV opens tender to modernize oil wells Tenders 13:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives co-chairs and board members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Politics 13:25
Azerbaijan, UAE eye creation of working group to expand business relations (PHOTO) Economy 13:20
"Post-COVID-19 World" Global Forum to be held in Baku (VIDEO) Politics 13:13
Turkish Halkbank interested in operating in Azerbaijan as financial organization Economy 13:12
OPEC-10 production to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 2023 Oil&Gas 13:09
Export data of Polish gasoline to Ukraine by Azerbaijan’s SOCAR revealed Economy 13:04
Iranian Parliament ratifies draft trade, economic agreement with Caspian states Politics 13:03
Jet fuel consumption not to surpass 2019 levels until 2025 Oil&Gas 13:02
Some tobacco products proposed to be included in list of excisable goods in Azerbaijan Economy 13:01
Number of passenger planes received by Iran's Shiraz International Airport up Transport 13:00
Azerbaijan, UAE discuss possibilities of expanding co-op in several spheres (PHOTO) Economy 13:00
Iran to boost electricity generation Oil&Gas 12:59
Oil to enter 2022 at higher price supported by ongoing recovery Oil&Gas 12:57
UK house prices show unexpected strength in October Europe 12:54
Azerbaijan considering to raise excise rates for some cars Economy 12:47
BMW offsets lower deliveries with higher prices Europe 12:46
Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q3 net profit rises 11% Arab World 12:44
Iran sees increase in exports through Bazargan border checkpoint Business 12:17
International conference “Bridges of spirituality – from Farabi to Nizami” held in Almaty (PHOTO) Society 12:10
President Ilham Aliyev meets with member of Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:06
Possibility of opening bank account in post offices of Azerbaijan proposed Society 12:05
Proposal made to introduce excise taxes on electronic cigarettes, hookahs in Azerbaijan Economy 11:56
Interest rates on loans, deposits may be reduced in Azerbaijan - analysis Finance 11:51
Georgia records increase in consumer price index Georgia 11:48
Proposal made to raise rates of excise taxes on cigarettes in Azerbaijan Economy 11:41
Proposal made to exempt imports of some hybrid cars from VAT in Azerbaijan Economy 11:39
Cities of future being built in Karabakh - Azerbaijan State Committee (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:38
Oil & gas sector to need new investments worth trillions of dollars for coming years Oil&Gas 11:36
Proposal made not to refund VAT on purchases of cars, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products in Azerbaijan Economy 11:32
Over 3,000 people proposed to be released in Azerbaijan under amnesty Politics 11:28
Azerbaijan, WB talk co-op prospects in renewable energy Oil&Gas 11:19
Azerbaijan has great potential to become leader in transition to green economy – EBRD manager (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:11
EBRD considering support to Azerbaijan in developing low-carbon pathway for power generation sector (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:08
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 3 Georgia 11:04
Kazakhstan’s Parliament to discuss draft law on co-op with UAE in priority sectors Kazakhstan 11:03
Lufthansa jumps back to profit as travel restrictions ease Europe 10:54
Kazakhstan eyes resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan 10:52
Iran's possible return to JCPOA talks affecting trade ties - Chamber of Commerce Nuclear Program 10:41
Qatar Airways eyes launching regular flights to Kazakhstan Transport 10:35
Azerbaijan's National Academy of Sciences to purchase household goods via tender Tenders 10:26
Iranian currency rates for November 3 Finance 10:20
Azerbaijan reveals prices for its oil Oil&Gas 10:19
Azerbaijan makes announcement regarding heating tariffs Society 10:07
Israel and Gates Foundation to cooperate on climate change Israel 09:46
Norwegian premier names good relations with Russia as priority Europe 09:44
Ayurveda Day celebrated in Baku (PHOTO) Other News 09:37
Iran`s small-scale power plants output up during peak consumption period Oil&Gas 09:28
Oil prices fall as data shows big build in U.S. inventory Oil&Gas 09:23
Iran may face shortage of cement during winter Oil&Gas 09:23
Iran working to increase production in fishery sector Business 09:19
Azerbaijani state budget revenues through State Customs Committee exceed forecast Economy 09:10
Georgia shares TOP-5 imported products from Azerbaijan Georgia 09:08
Iran, Norway to cooperate in fishery, agriculture fields Business 08:40
Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce discusses possible return of South Korean brands Iran 08:00
1,312 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:29
Taliban bar Afghans from using foreign currency as economy spirals Other News 06:41
Dutch government tightens COVID-19 measures again Europe 06:01
Yemen pulls its ambassador from Lebanon after Gulf crisis Arab World 05:26
Israel's Jan.-Aug. exports of hi-tech services up 22.3 pct: report Israel 04:44
Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 mln: WHO Other News 04:07
UN chief extremely concerned about escalation of violence in Ethiopia Other News 03:28
UK records another 33,865 new coronavirus cases Europe 02:52
Juventus 4-2 Zenit: Dybala brace helps Bianconeri secure last-16 spot Other News 02:19
Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica: Lewandowski hat-trick on milestone appearance sends Germans through Other News 02:18
Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United: Ronaldo rescues Red Devils again in Champions League Other News 02:16
Facebook will shut down facial recognition system Other News 01:19
Three Azerbaijani boxers reach semifinals of World Championship Society 00:45
Development of ICT sector leads to increase in GDP, non-oil sector of Azerbaijan - expert ICT 00:01
Chronicles of Victory: November 3, 2020 Politics 00:01
Chelsea defeats Malmö with minimum score Other News 2 November 23:55
Iran’s import of COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 146mn doses: IRICA Society 2 November 23:14
Sadyr Zhaparov, Fumio Kishida discuss topical issues of Kyrgyz-Japanese relations Kyrgyzstan 2 November 22:55
We will definitely see new names at World Championships and World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku - Farid Gayibov Society 2 November 22:51
Declaration on forest protection, land use adopted by 105 countries Other News 2 November 22:26
Russian Security Council's chief, CIA director meet in Moscow Russia 2 November 21:50
Israel to exhibit for 1st time at Dubai Airshow Israel 2 November 21:24
Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office continues to take measures on appeal against Armenia Politics 2 November 20:50
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss activity of working group for restoration of communications in South Caucasus Politics 2 November 20:25
Russia holds tenth meeting of joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission Politics 2 November 20:16
Only external reasons cause inflation in Azerbaijan - Gazprombank Economy 2 November 20:03
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan launches tender for technical vendor support Tenders 2 November 20:03
Iran sees increase in issuance of loans by Post Bank of Iran Finance 2 November 19:39
Georgia records significant decrease in FDIs – PMC Georgia 2 November 19:24
Azerbaijan discovers drug crops in liberated lands - prosecutor general Society 2 November 18:56
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 2 November 18:49
Azerbaijan confirms 2,178 more COVID-19 cases, 2,010 recoveries Society 2 November 18:44
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port down Transport 2 November 18:33
Amnesty act to cover over 15,000 people in Azerbaijan Politics 2 November 18:29
Azerbaijan to annouce amnesty for several prisoners due to Victory Day Politics 2 November 18:22
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 3 Oil&Gas 2 November 18:17
Iran sees increase in loaded/unloaded cargo in Shahid Rajee port Transport 2 November 18:17
Eni reveals oil and gas production data for regions Oil&Gas 2 November 18:07
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 import of Turkish cars increases Turkey 2 November 17:43
Eni’s liquids production down in Europe Oil&Gas 2 November 17:42
Israel, Bahrain prime ministers meet in Glasgow Israel 2 November 17:41
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port soars Transport 2 November 17:41
Pfizer expects COVID-19 vaccine sales of $29 bln in 2022 US 2 November 17:38
Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles over software communication error US 2 November 17:36
Number of operating business entities in Uzbekistan steadily growing Uzbekistan 2 November 17:36
