Kazakhstan’s Antimonopoly Department investigating KazMunayGas company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

The representatives of the Nur-Sultan Antimonopoly Department are conducting the investigation at the office of Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas national company, the Telegram channel of the Agency for Protection and Promotion of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports citing Kazinform news agency.

“The Agency for Protection and Promotion of Competition launched investigation in relation to six big wholesalers of liquefied petroleum gas, namely, KazMunayGas JSC, Petrosun LLP, CNPC-Aktobemunaigas JSC, JV KazGerMunai LLP, KazakhOil Aktobe LLP and KazGPZ LLP to reveal the abuse of power in terms of exceeding monopoly high prices for the wholesale of the liquefied petroleum gas at the auction,” the message said.