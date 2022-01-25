Kazakhstan’s Almaty Int’l Airport operating as usual despite power outage in city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Almaty International Airport is operating as usual despite the power outage in Almaty city, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

The power outage did not affect the activity of hospitals, as they are connected to other power supply systems.

The information about power outages in some cities of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan was obtained at about 11:00 (GMT+4).

The reason was the emergency situation related to the North-East-South of Kazakhstan transit power line within the energy system of Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan).