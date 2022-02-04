Romania supports underwater electricity cable project with Azerbaijan, Georgia – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Romania supports underwater electricity cable project with Azerbaijan and Georgia, Romanian energy minister Virgil Popescu wrote on Facebook, Trend reports.

"We are open to possible collaboration between Romania, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to build together an underwater cable for the transportation of electricity underneath the Black Sea. It was a meeting with good perspectives for Romania," minister noted.

Popescu affirmed Romania's openness as regards the increase of the SOCAR’s investments in the country, both in the field of electricity production, as well as in the area of chemical fertilizer market.

