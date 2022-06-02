UAE’s Masdar wants to expand its presence in Azerbaijan in solar and wind energy sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. UAE’s Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) aims to expand its presence in Azerbaijan in the solar and wind energy sectors, Masdar's Head of Department of development and investment for Central Asia and Russia Abdullah Zayed said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"We started contacts with the government of Azerbaijan in 2018, and we are very pleased that Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry involved us in the work on the solar energy project," Zayed said.

He noted that an agreement on the Garadagh Solar Power Plant project in Azerbaijan with an installed capacity of 230 megawatts was signed in January 2020. The implementation of this project will reduce CO2 emissions by 2,000 tons per year and provide electricity to 110,000 residential buildings.

"We are looking to expand our presence in Azerbaijan in the solar and wind energy sectors, also in the production of green hydrogen and other renewable energy sources (RES)," Zayed added.