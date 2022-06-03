Baku Oil Refinery plans launching hydrogen production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Hydrogen production is planned to be launched at Baku Oil Refinery named after Heydar Aliyev, this year, Deputy Managing Director of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery Revamp Project Emil Alkhasli said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, along with this, modernization and reconstruction work is underway at Baku Oil Refinery in order to increase production capacity, ensure the supply of Euro-5 standard fuel in Azerbaijan, minimize the impact on the environment, ensure uninterrupted supplies of raw materials to country’s Azerikimya production association and increase export potential of petroleum products.

"Some 1,200 specialists have been involved in repair work at the refinery, until now, who work on a 24-hour basis. Step by step work is underway to put various equipment into operation," Alkhasli said.

He added that the modernization of refinery will ensure the efficiency and sustainability of production, also energy security.