Azerbaijan will be crucial partner in ensuring energy security – EU Commission president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Azerbaijan will be a crucial partner for our security of supply and on our way to climate neutrality, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, Trend reports.

"The EU is turning to more reliable energy suppliers. Today I’m in Azerbaijan to sign a new agreement. Our goal: double the gas delivery from Azerbaijan to the EU in a few years," von der Leyen wrote.

During the meeting on the results for six months of 2022, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced the signing of an energy security agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan.