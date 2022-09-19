Bulgaria to host inauguration of gas interconnector with Greece

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. An unofficial regional meeting on energy issues is potentially on Sofia’s agenda for October, Trend reports citing EURACTIV Bulgaria.

Reportedly, the company that operates the interconnector (ICGB) between Bulgaria and Greece is set to invite high-profile stakeholders to its inauguration on 1 October, a day before the country goes to the polls.

“This will put matters of energy and regional cooperation high on the agenda, particularly with Azerbaijan, who are being courted by several EU countries over their natural gas supply potential,” says EURACTIV.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

