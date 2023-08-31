Azerbaijan's natural gas imports from Turkmenistan experience twofold increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Azerbaijan imported a total of 732.2 million cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the cost of natural gas imports from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan amounted to over $109.18 million, and the volume exceeded the indicator of the first 6 months of 2022 by 2.5 times.

Azerbaijan imported more than 292.85 million cubic meters of natural gas from January through June last year, for an amount exceeding $31.8 million.

Furthermore, in general, Azerbaijan imported more than 1.53 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $252.41 million in the first six months of this year.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan brought in over 857 million cubic meters of natural gas valued at $110.8 million from Turkmenistan in the preceding year.