Azerbaijan increases electricity production in 2023 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 272.3 million kWh in 2023, amounting to 29.27 billion kWh, compared to 2022, according to operational data, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

The minister said that Azerbaijan exported 3.25 billion kWh and imported 211.8 million kWh.

The country produced more than 28.9 billion kWh of electricity in 2022, showing a four percent increase year-on-year. More than three billion kWh were exported, while imports stood at 137.1 million kWh.

Meanwhile a government source told Trend previously that electricity generation in Azerbaijan through wind and solar power plants will grow 2.5 times by 2026.

It was noted that wind and solar power plants in Azerbaijan are expected to produce 669 million kWh of electricity in 2024.

"It is planned to reach 1.66 billion kWh in 2025, production of electricity at the expense of these renewable sources (RES) will be kept at about 1.67 billion kWh per year in 2026-2027," the source said.

