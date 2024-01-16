Europe soon to launch industrial SMR alliance – Kadri Simson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Europe will soon launch industrial SMR (small modular reactors) alliance, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said, addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

“In Europe we’ve finalized all the legislative basis that will set our targets for 2030. We know what needs to be done to achieve a significant share in our overall energy mix to be covered by renewables. We will prioritize all the technologies that help us to save energy,” she said.

The commissioner pointed out that the lesson learned from the past two years is that despite the fact that European consumers could replace lots of Russian fossil fuels by alternative suppliers, they don’t want to do that.

“That could create unwanted consequences across the globe. We prioritize savings, we did so, in 2022 we saved 18 percent of gas usually consumed by our consumers on average. Now, we are at the final stage to set our target for 2040. We will of course, prioritize renewables, but we will also need low carbon technologies that will help us to cut emissions. After two weeks, when we will present our 2040 targets, we will also accompany our communication on carbon removals, and we will also launch industrial SMR (small modular reactors) alliance,” she added.

