bp implements personnel appointment changes for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Elnara Mammadova, who has been working for bp in Azerbaijan for more than 18 years, has become Chief Procurement Officer for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye starting from February 2024, Trend reports, referring to bp's social media page.

Previously, Elnara Mammadova was a senior procurement manager at bp Azerbaijan for three years.

Before joining bp, Mammadova served as an auditor at PwC for about eight years and gained additional experience at HESS.

