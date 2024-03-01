Albania enjoys favorable opportunities to use TAP - Deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Albania is well positioned to utilize the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Albania's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku said, Trend reports.

Balluku made this comment during the plenary session of the 10th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 2nd ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, both in Baku.



She emphasized that the Southern Gas Corridor is a tool for furthering energy cooperation and partnership among countries while contributing to regional economic development, connectivity, and energy security.

"Albania is well positioned to utilize TAP to meet domestic energy needs and reduce dependence on electricity while improving accessibility for households, industry, and businesses," she said.

To note, the 10th ministerial meeting within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council and the 2nd ministerial meeting within the framework of the Green Energy Advisory Council were held in Baku today.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 23 countries, 6 international organizations, and 44 companies, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking officials from Azerbaijan and the European Union countries.

