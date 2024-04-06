Turkmenistan ready to provide Tajikistan with electricity and gas

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 6. Turkmenistan is ready to supply electricity and natural gas to Tajikistan through the territory of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

He stated that the energy sector is currently being considered as one of the possible areas of cooperation between the two countries, noting that it is, in particular, about the export of Turkmen electricity and natural gas to Tajikistan through the territory of Uzbekistan.

It was noted that this topic had already been discussed with President Emomali Rahmon during a meeting in Ashgabat city last August within the framework of the summit between the presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that Ashgabat is ready to carry out such cooperation on a systematic basis and discuss in detail technical, organizational, and other supply issues.

If necessary, it is planned to organize a trilateral meeting with the participation of experts from Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

He also stated that both countries cooperate in the field of petroleum product supplies, in the context of which Turkmenistan's readiness to increase their volume depending on the needs of the Tajik side was confirmed.

To note, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid an official visit to the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe city, to hold meetings and negotiations at a high state level.

During the visit, the parties reviewed a wide range of bilateral cooperation agreements and signed new partnership documents.

