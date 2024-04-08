Axpo expands portfolio with acquisition of specialized software company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Axpo has announced its acquisition of the Swiss software firm LINIA, further strengthening its position in automated electricity grid inspection, Trend reports via the company.

The deal, finalized on April 1, 2024, marks a significant stride for Axpo, providing it with a comprehensive suite of services and entry into new markets.

LINIA will now be integrated into Axpo Grid AG, a subsidiary of Axpo, in the forthcoming months, streamlining services for customers under a single umbrella..

Founded six years ago, LINIA has emerged as a pioneering Swiss startup, specializing in integrated software solutions that digitize the inspection process for enhanced efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability.

By leveraging LINIA's technology, Axpo aims to elevate its capabilities in grid inspection, aligning with its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

Axpo stands as Switzerland's premier producer of renewable energy, esteemed globally for its prowess in energy trading and the promotion of solar and wind power. Operating across more than 30 countries in Europe, the US, and Asia, Axpo crafts cutting-edge energy solutions founded on state-of-the-art technologies to serve its diverse clientele.

