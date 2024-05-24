Russia's Gazprom and Kazakhstan discuss dev't of co-op in gas industry

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 24. Russian Gazprom PJSC and Kazakhstan discussed the development of cooperation in the gas industry, Trend reports.

According to the company, these issues were discussed during a working meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, between Alexei Miller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom PJSC, and Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of developing cooperation in the gas industry within the framework of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

Meanwhile, in June 2023, Gazprom and Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz national company signed an agreement for the provision of services for the transportation of Russian natural gas through Kazakhstan for consumers in Uzbekistan.

Gazprom and the Government of Kazakhstan signed a strategic cooperation agreement in November 2023, which is aimed at developing cooperation in the fields of supply, transportation, and processing of natural gas, as well as its exploration and production.

Earlier, Miller said that in the summer of 2024, it is planned to sign medium-term, fifteen-year gas supply contracts with Kazakhstan, as well as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the execution of which should begin in the autumn of 2025.