Türkiye's BOTAS and Azerbaijan's SOCAR ink four co-op agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) signed four cooperation agreements in Baku on June 4, Minister of Energy & Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar said on X, Trend reports.

“In Baku, we took fresh efforts to prepare for the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Natural Gas, which we signed with Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov in Istanbul last month. Four agreements were signed between BOTAŞ and SOCAR in Baku on June 4,” the minister noted.

The agreements include deals to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through Türkiye (transit agreement), to Nakhchivan from Türkiye (the Igdir-Sadarak natural gas pipeline, the construction of which is being completed), an agreement on the transit of Turkmen gas to Türkiye through the territory of Azerbaijan, and the extension of the agreement on the supply of natural gas from Shah Deniz Stage-1 from 2025 through 2030.

“I wish the agreements to be beneficial for the two brotherly countries,” Bayraktar emphasized.

