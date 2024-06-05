European Union actively working on gas supply diversification - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The European Union is actively working on gas diversification of supplies, European Commission Director of the Energy Platform Task Force and International Relations–Directorate−General for Energy Cristina Lobillo Borrero said during the "International Cooperation for Energy Security and Sustainability" plenary panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"I worry that the European Union's political pledges might not entirely halt Russian gas deliveries by 2027. Let me share some statistics. Traditionally, we've imported 90 percent of the gas consumed in the EU, with 45 percent sourced from Russia. Presently, this figure has dwindled to 15 percent, indicating Russian gas still circulates within our system. We're persistently addressing this issue. There are two pivotal facets of the EU. Firstly, we're resolutely committed to achieving decarbonization by 2050, aiming for 80 percent electrification. Secondly, we must substitute natural gas with alternative sources.

We've ramped up liquefied natural gas imports, notably from the US, and diversified our sources via pipelines, including Azerbaijan and Algeria. Hence, we're actively engaged in supply diversification," she elaborated.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, which started on June 5, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, the UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

