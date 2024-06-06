Chance shining for Azerbaijan to become Caspian region's key energy hub - Atlantic Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Azerbaijan holds a unique chance to become a leading energy hub in the Caspian region, Senior Director for Global Energy Center at Atlantic Council Landon Derentz said during the "Oil Flows: Cross-Logistics and Infrastructure Development in Azerbaijan" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"To fully harness this potential, it is crucial to actively collaborate with other states in the Caspian basin. This will facilitate trade growth along the Middle Corridor. It is crucial to enhance trade relations with European countries that are looking to broaden their energy sources," he emphasized.

According to the senior director, this approach will help Azerbaijan consolidate its role as a reliable energy supplier.

"Additionally, the country should actively explore and develop alternative sources of clean energy to maintain its influence in the global energy market. In my opinion, Azerbaijan is ready to adapt to new challenges and leverage opportunities to strengthen its position in the global energy industry," Derentz added.

More than 600 delegates are participating in the above forum which started on June 5. In addition to Azerbaijan, representatives from Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, the UK, Hungary, Georgia, Israel, India, Italy, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, the UAE, Russia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, the US, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, and Japan will also be present. This year, the forum has a record number of speakers - 81.

The forum's agenda includes critical energy issues for both Azerbaijan and the entire Caspian region. Key points on the agenda focus on reviewing and financing projects related to energy security, the energy transition, and green energy.

