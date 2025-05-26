Indonesia grows oil imports from Azerbaijan by over half in 4M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25.​ Azerbaijan exported crude oil and crude oil products derived from bituminous materials to Indonesia worth $72.1 million, totaling 130,900 tons from January through April 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this figure represents a $19.6 million increase, or 37.3 percent, in value and a 44,200-ton rise, or 51 percent, in volume compared to the same period in 2024.

Indonesia ranked 12th among Azerbaijan’s largest oil export destinations during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan exported crude oil and crude oil products to 17 countries, totaling 8.2 million tons and valued at $4.6 billion from January through April 2025..