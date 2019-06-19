Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

19 June 2019 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on June 19 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 6.154 manats to 2,287.5285 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2135 manats to 25.4777 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 16.5155 manats to 1,364.0630 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 39.0575 manats to 2,525.4010 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 19, 2019

June 18, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,287.5285

2,281.3745

Silver

XAG

25.4777

25.2642

Platinum

XPT

1,364.0630

1,347.5475

Palladium

XPD

2,525.4010

2,486.3435

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD =1.7 AZN on June 19)

