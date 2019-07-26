Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market

26 July 2019 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 10.27 million manats on July 25, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the operations accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market. The daily volume of transactions with bonds in the Baku Stock Exchange reached 10.25 million manats.

The deals on manat bonds of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) were concluded during the day.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 13,500 manats. During the day, 5,020 deals were concluded on shares.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 26)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s NakhchivanBank increases assets by over 12%
Economy 25 July 10:20
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes
Finance 24 July 10:08
Azerbaijani Central Bank to auction short-term notes
Business 24 July 09:49
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply greatly
Business 24 July 09:15
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction for placement of bonds
Finance 22 July 19:53
Record repo transaction registered in Azerbaijan
Finance 20 July 13:39
Latest
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in June
Economy 13:09
WhatsApp to roll out payments feature in India this year
Other News 12:57
New terminal to appear at Uzbek airport of Samarkand
Economy 12:57
Freight transportation revenues decline in Georgia
Finance 12:53
Minister: Azerbaijan expects to grab many medals at EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 12:47
Total capital of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey up
Economy 12:44
South Korean bank to help modernize transport system of Uzbek capital
Economy 12:43
TAP reveals its guaranteed supply pressure
Oil&Gas 12:35
Number of Uzbek companies in Turkey down
Economy 12:35