Iran decides in favor of removing 4 zeros from national currency

31 July 2019 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has decided to revaluate its national currency, the Iranian rial, and remove four zeros from it, Trend reports referring to IRIB.

Today, the Iranian Cabinet of Ministers approved the decision on the removal of four zeros from Iran's national currency.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnaser Hemmati is expected to soon make a statement regarding the matter.

Hemmati stated earlier that the project on the removal of four zeros from the national currency had been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers. According to the project, four zeros will be removed from the Iranian rial; as such, one toman will be equal to the current 10,000 rials and 100 new rials.

According to the official exchange rate in Iran, $1 equals 42,000 rials, and its black market price fluctuates between 119,000-122,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Products worth $9M exported from Iran's Khoy county
Economy 15:20
Iran commissions 7-megawatt solar power plant in South Khorasan Province
Oil&Gas 14:30
Passage of foreign ships in Persian Gulf normal, says Iran
Iran 13:49
Iran to build 17 large hydroelectric power plants
Oil&Gas 13:15
Iran to reduce nuclear deal commitments more unless Europe protects it: Zarif
Iran 12:29
Is Strait of Hormuz of any significance in global energy market?
Oil&Gas 12:16
Latest
Kazakhstan's city sees increase of industrial manufacturing
Economy 15:23
Ethiopian migrants die of hunger and thirst in stranded boat: U.N. agency
Other News 15:23
Products worth $9M exported from Iran's Khoy county
Economy 15:20
Azerbaijan's ACG among top 5 projects shaping BP's future dev't plans
Oil&Gas 15:18
Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia mull prospects for trade and economic co-op
Economy 15:01
Belarusian concern almost doubles exports to Uzbekistan
Economy 14:59
Necessary to expand training for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan
Business 14:53
Air France pilots approve low-cost Transavia expansion
Other News 14:49
Volume of e-payments in Azerbaijan exceeds 130B manats
Finance 14:31