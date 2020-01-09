WB: GDP growth in Azerbaijan related to continuation of domestic reforms

9 January 2020 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
CEC: Pre-election campaigning in Azerbaijan should begin no earlier than set date
Politics 18:43
Azerbaijan discloses number of MP candidates registered for early parliamentary election
Politics 18:31
Apartment insurance algorithm in Azerbaijan explained
Finance 18:29
WB predicts Uzbekistan highest GDP growth in Central Asia
Business 17:18
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has become one of leading countries in world in energy field
Politics 17:13
Baku Stock Exchange approves draft budget
Finance 17:05
Latest
Georgian government looks for new investor for construction of Anaklia port
Construction 19:05
Passenger transportation by air in Turkey slightly decreases
Turkey 19:00
New logistics center under construction in Turkey
Turkey 18:52
Baku Stock Exchange announces number of transactions
Finance 18:49
Turkey-Georgia trade growing
Turkey 18:46
CEC: Pre-election campaigning in Azerbaijan should begin no earlier than set date
Politics 18:43
Iran able to sell volume of oil envisaged in budget
Oil&Gas 18:39
Azerbaijan discloses number of MP candidates registered for early parliamentary election
Politics 18:31
Apartment insurance algorithm in Azerbaijan explained
Finance 18:29