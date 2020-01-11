Iranian currency rates for Jan. 11

11 January 2020 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 20 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 17 currencies have decreased on Jan. 11, compared to the rates on Jan. 9, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,687 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Jan.9

Iranian rial on Jan.11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,053

54,868

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,119

43,181

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,445

4,422

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,742

4,727

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,248

6,250

1 Indian rupee

INR

588

592

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,387

138,136

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,114

27,111

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,455

38,380

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,402

5,408

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,212

32,179

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,918

27,865

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,964

2,924

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,095

7,148

1 Russian ruble

RUB

686

689

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,517

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,857

28,986

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,106

31,142

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,492

49,497

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,314

2,317

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,571

36,818

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,057

30,008

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,050

6,070

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

138,660

138,827

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,266

10,303

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

36,192

36,245

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,689

46,687

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,099

10,987

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,658

14,559

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,030

3,055

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

539

543

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,920

19,812

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,755

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,854

83,079

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,332

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 151,177 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,866 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 134,817 rials, and the price of $1 is 117,541 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials.

