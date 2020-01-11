Iranian currency rates for Jan. 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 20 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 17 currencies have decreased on Jan. 11, compared to the rates on Jan. 9, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,687 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Jan.9 Iranian rial on Jan.11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,053 54,868 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,119 43,181 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,445 4,422 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,742 4,727 1 Danish krone DKK 6,248 6,250 1 Indian rupee INR 588 592 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,387 138,136 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,114 27,111 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,455 38,380 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,402 5,408 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,212 32,179 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,918 27,865 1 South African rand ZAR 2,964 2,924 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,095 7,148 1 Russian ruble RUB 686 689 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,517 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,857 28,986 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,106 31,142 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,492 49,497 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,314 2,317 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,571 36,818 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,057 30,008 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,050 6,070 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 138,660 138,827 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,266 10,303 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,192 36,245 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,689 46,687 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,099 10,987 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,658 14,559 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,030 3,055 1 Afghan afghani AFN 539 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,920 19,812 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,755 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,854 83,079 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,332 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 151,177 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,866 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 134,817 rials, and the price of $1 is 117,541 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials.

