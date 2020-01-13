Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 13

13 January 2020 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 13, compared to the prices on Jan. 10, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 14.5 manat and amounted to 2,644 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.258 manat and amounted to 30.6557 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 16.1 manat and amounted to 1,657 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 20.2 manat and amounted to 3,599 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 13, 2019

Jan. 10, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,644.7920

2,630.2570

Silver

XAG

30.6557

30.3977

Platinum

XPT

1,657.0750

1,640.9250

Palladium

XPD

3,599.8350

3,576.5450

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 13)

