Important structural changes made in Azerbaijani Central Bank

28 January 2020 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The number of departments has increased in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Trend reports on Jan. 28 referring to the CBA’s website.

The CBA continued to implement structural changes. Another stage was an increase in the number of departments from 19 to 23.

The department on consumers’ affairs, department on the capital market and other financial intermediaries, department on financial stability, prudential policy and methodology are new departments.

The Azerbaijani Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) was abolished on November 28, 2019 in accordance with the president’s order improving management of the regulatory system and control of the financial services market.

In accordance with the order, FIMSA’s powers stipulated upon the Azerbaijani laws, including its rights and obligations in the field of licensing, regulation and supervision in the financial services market, protection of the rights of investors and consumers of financial services, as well as its property, were transferred to the CBA.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Demand at auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 22 January 12:41
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 21 January 15:17
Structural changes underway in Azerbaijani Central Bank
Finance 18 January 15:15
Structural changes made in Azerbaijani Central Bank
Finance 16 January 17:36
Azerbaijan's Central Bank takes full control over Financial Market Supervision Chamber
Finance 11 January 14:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijan currency market
Finance 11 January 12:19
Latest
Kazakhstan prepares investment proposals to deepen co-op with UAE
Oil&Gas 18:24
Iran's NIDC to buy spare parts for triplex mud pumps via tender
Business 18:24
New companies to be established in Iran's Semnan province
Business 18:23
Azerbaijan temporarily bans import of some products from China
Society 18:13
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy wire rope
Tenders 18:12
Russia's Astrakhan pins high hopes to boost co-op with Turkmenistan
Business 18:12
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to buy spare parts for mud pumps
Business 18:10
China, Uzbekistan discuss expansion of co-op
Business 18:08
Azerbaijan-initiated ASAN service centers to open in some countries this year
Business 18:03