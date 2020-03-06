Gold price up in Azerbaijan on March 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on March 6, compared to the price on March 6, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Mar. 6.

The price of gold increased by 65.9515 manat and amounted to 2,853.399 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2989 manat and amounted to 29.5619 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 19.6435 manat and amounted to 1,468.647 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 38.692 manat and amounted to 4,281.9685 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 6, 2020 March 5, 2020 Gold XAU 2,853.399 2,787.4475 Silver XAG 29.5619 29,2630 Platinum XPT 1,468.647 1,488.2905 Palladium XPD 4,281.9685 4,320.6605

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Mar. 6)