Uzbekistan plans to attract additional investments to support country's business

Finance 18 April 2020 10:32 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan plans to attract additional investments to support country's business
Iran reveals tourism-related losses of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province
Iran reveals tourism-related losses of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province
Uzbekistan to construct new resort area
Uzbekistan to construct new resort area
Minister: Restoration of Georgia's tourism sector to depend on international development
Minister: Restoration of Georgia's tourism sector to depend on international development
Latest
Iraq citizens buying more real estate in Turkey Turkey 11:41
Iran's Arvandan Oil & Gas Company talks operations in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:39
Georgia extends permitted passage period for Azerbaijani carriers through its territory Transport 11:29
Turkmenistan's telecommunications company launches new colocation service ICT 11:07
Georgian government to check activities of online sale companies Business 10:52
Kazakh uranium extracting company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 10:51
Russia decreases import of leather products from Turkey Turkey 10:34
Uzbekistan plans to attract additional investments to support country's business Finance 10:32
Azerbaijani gas exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum up in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 10:23
Number of coronavirus cases up in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:13
Investments in Azerbaijani oil, gas sector in 1Q2020 revealed Oil&Gas 10:11
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:08
US gov’t allocates additional funds to support Georgia amid coronavirus battle Finance 10:07
Iranian currency rates for April 18 Finance 09:58
China reports 27 new coronavirus cases, death toll at 4,632 after data revisions Other News 09:50
Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439 Europe 09:49
Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 09:48
COVID-19 to drag down capex for exploration and production Oil&Gas 09:07
Top aide of Nigerian president dies from COVID-19 Other News 08:37
Trump projects overall novel coronavirus death toll in US at 60,000-65,000 US 08:05
S.Korea reports 18 more COVID-19 cases, 10,653 in total Other News 07:11
21 coronavirus-positive patients aged from 34 to 91 die in Moscow Russia 06:15
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by almost 83,000 in past day - WHO World 04:48
UK coronavirus hospital deaths surpass 14,500 after another 847 patients die Europe 03:42
Indiscriminate shelling kills 2 in Libya's capital World 02:58
Iraq reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 1,482 in total Arab World 01:52
China supports G20 action plan to help poorest countries: MOF World 00:50
Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week Arab World 17 April 23:59
France coronavirus death toll nears 19,000 but spread continues to slow Europe 17 April 23:05
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on Holy Easter Politics 17 April 22:16
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 2,000 as over 30,000 test positive Other News 17 April 21:48
Production of propylene increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17 April 21:01
Azerbaijan's oil transportation volume via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down Oil&Gas 17 April 20:47
Azerbaijani embassy in Russia issues appeal in connection with coronavirus Politics 17 April 20:46
Azerbaijan expanding co-op in trans-border cargo transportation Transport 17 April 19:52
Ministry discloses mechanism for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to get financial support Business 17 April 19:49
Turkmenistan, EU discuss future projects related to use of water Business 17 April 19:46
Cargo volume transshipped to Azerbaijan via Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports revealed Transport 17 April 19:26
Iran's president on COVID-19: We're fighting common 'hidden enemy' all over the world Iran 17 April 19:12
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 17 April 18:38
Azerbaijan sees growth in GDP Finance 17 April 18:34
New venture fund with participation of Kazakhstan's QazTech Ventures now "closed" Business 17 April 18:32
Rosatom talks about cooperation with Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 17 April 18:30
EIB supports Georgia in fight against coronavirus Georgia 17 April 18:29
Azerbaijan confirms 57 new coronavirus cases, 68 people recover Society 17 April 18:29
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts new law regarding chemical weapons Politics 17 April 18:28
Azerbaijan's CAERC: Focus on developing agricultural sector to increase food security Business 17 April 18:27
Turkmenistan’s Seydi Oil Refinery reveals oil production data Oil&Gas 17 April 18:18
Turkmenistan's Agriculture Ministry opens tender for supply of sugar beet seeds Tenders 17 April 18:14
Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality discussed at international media forum (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 17 April 18:14
Campaigns held by Mastercard increase contactless payments in Azerbaijan Finance 17 April 17:53
Russian foreign ministry: Work on Karabakh conflict settlement underway despite coronavirus pandemic Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 April 17:53
Georgia expects rich crop of peach Business 17 April 17:35
UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises 847 to 14,576 Europe 17 April 17:31
Energy efficiency improves in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17 April 17:25
President Ilham Aliyev held meeting through videoconference with participation of ministers of labor and social protection of population and economy (PHOTO) Politics 17 April 17:14
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for railroad overhaul Tenders 17 April 17:14
PepsiCo helps deliver mediсal aid in Uzbekistan Finance 17 April 17:13
Number of foreigners, stateless persons with temporary residence permit to grow in Azerbaijan Politics 17 April 17:10
Cargo transshipment volume from China via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 17 April 16:56
Volume of cargo transshipped from Georgia via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 17 April 16:42
Agricultural production grows in Azerbaijan Business 17 April 16:31
Chinese doctors, experts to help Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus Uzbekistan 17 April 16:29
Star oil refinery’s production costs down Oil&Gas 17 April 16:28
Azerbaijani machine-building plant talks manufacturing metal structures Economy 17 April 16:20
BIE to help Turkmenistan to hold virtual exhibition of its export goods Turkmenistan 17 April 16:18
AmCham Azerbaijan submits new proposals to government Business 17 April 16:05
Cargo transshipment volume from US via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 17 April 15:58
Political parties represented in Azerbaijani parliament make statement Politics 17 April 15:53
Germany provides protective gear to Georgia to fight COVID-19 Georgia 17 April 15:47
SOCAR makes interest payments on bonds Finance 17 April 15:44
Uzbekistan oil, gas production down in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 17 April 15:43
Number of passengers transported by buses in Azerbaijan down Society 17 April 15:37
Mol Group says Azerbaijani assets to ensure its healthy balance Oil&Gas 17 April 15:34
Android OS leads in Georgian smartphone market ICT 17 April 15:31
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Russia decreases in 1Q2020 Turkey 17 April 15:23
Russian citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey Turkey 17 April 15:19
Cargo transshipment from Algeria via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 17 April 15:17
US oil output to be lower compared to what was expected before Covid-19 crisis Oil&Gas 17 April 15:17
Spain's daily death toll from coronavirus rises to 585 on Friday Europe 17 April 15:14
Volume of cargo transshipment from Egypt via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 17 April 15:14
Swiss coronavirus death toll climbs to 1,059, positive tests top 27,000 Europe 17 April 15:13
Singapore reports 623 new COVID-19 cases taking total infections to 5050 Other News 17 April 15:12
Russian firms face net foreign debt repayment of $22 billion in second and third quarter Russia 17 April 15:11
French COVID tracing app will not be ready when parliament debates it Europe 17 April 15:11
Turkmenistan's state service opens tender to buy control and measuring devices Tenders 17 April 15:05
Companies of Turkmenistan, Russia discuss production of locomotives Business 17 April 15:00
Cargo transshipment volume from Belgium via Turkey's ports disclosed Turkey 17 April 14:54
Turkish electrical goods in great demand in Russian market Turkey 17 April 14:54
Operations certificate of Kazakhstan's Bek Air recalled following plane crash Transport 17 April 14:53
Number of Turkish job seekers in Georgia grows Turkey 17 April 14:49
President Ilham Aliyev: As a people, we have already shown unity and solidarity; now we must demonstrate more responsibility and discipline Politics 17 April 14:47
Turkmengas State Concern to purchase of cable products, electrical equipment via tender Tenders 17 April 14:44
Export of Turkish steel to US shows significant increase Turkey 17 April 14:42
Central Bank of Uzbekistan evaluates attractiveness of national currency Finance 17 April 14:42
President Ilham Aliyev: We should consider allocating funds from President’s Contingency Fund for provision of microloans Politics 17 April 14:40
Number of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey down in 1Q2020 Turkey 17 April 14:26
Restrictions on import of animal products to Azerbaijan lifted Society 17 April 14:26
President Ilham Aliyev: Quarantine regime should not interfere with agricultural work Politics 17 April 14:23
President Ilham Aliyev: I believe that in current environment, protection of vulnerable segments of population is quite crucial Politics 17 April 14:18
All news