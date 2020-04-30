Coca-Cola supports Uzbekistan's healthcare sector amid COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded Uzbekistan a grant of $200,000 to combat COVID-19, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The grant aims to provide the country's medical institutions with respiratory and other medical equipment as part of humanitarian aid related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) office in Uzbekistan has been appointed on behalf of the Coca-Cola Foundation to undertake this mission.

As part of the joint work of UNDP and the Foundation, special test systems for COVID-19 will be purchased alongside the equipment for treatment of the patients who suffer from the most severe consequences of the infection.

The UNDP office in Uzbekistan has been cooperating with the Coca-Cola Foundation since 2011. So far, the fund has financed five projects in Uzbekistan with a total value of $505 million.

Earlier, Coca-Cola Uzbekiston Ltd. reported that it plans to invest $31 million in Uzbekistan in 2020-2021.

