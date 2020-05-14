Iranian currency rates for May 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased compared to May 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,402 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 14 Iranian rial on May 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,291 51,519 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,173 43,314 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,273 4,300 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,126 4,139 1 Danish krone DKK 6,090 6,109 1 Indian rupee INR 557 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,874 135,829 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,135 26,230 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,282 39,175 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,793 29,895 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,154 25,242 1 South African rand ZAR 2,271 2,287 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,023 6,009 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 572 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,028 27,191 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,555 29,612 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,437 49,497 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,234 2,231 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,630 34,672 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,469 29,692 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,919 5,924 100 Thai baths THB 130,789 130,937 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,688 9,680 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,216 34,267 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,402 45,565 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,950 9,991 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,081 13,066 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,820 2,820 1 Afghan afghani AFN 551 551 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,121 17,177 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,582 24,729 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,383 83,513 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,090 4,093 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,998 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 181,664 rials, and the price of $1 is 167,819 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 158,436 rials, and the price of $1 is 139,598 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 167,000-170,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 181,000-184,000 rials.