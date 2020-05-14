Iranian currency rates for May 14

14 May 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased compared to May 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,402 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial May 14

Iranian rial on May 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,291

51,519

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,173

43,314

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,273

4,300

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,126

4,139

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,090

6,109

1 Indian rupee

INR

557

558

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,874

135,829

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,135

26,230

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,282

39,175

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

29,793

29,895

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,154

25,242

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,271

2,287

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,023

6,009

1 Russian ruble

RUB

568

572

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,524

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,028

27,191

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,555

29,612

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,437

49,497

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,234

2,231

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,630

34,672

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,469

29,692

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,919

5,924

100 Thai baths

THB

130,789

130,937

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,688

9,680

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,216

34,267

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,402

45,565

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,950

9,991

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,081

13,066

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,820

2,820

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

551

551

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,121

17,177

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,582

24,729

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,383

83,513

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,090

4,093

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,998

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 181,664 rials, and the price of $1 is 167,819 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 158,436 rials, and the price of $1 is 139,598 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 167,000-170,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 181,000-184,000 rials.

