Gold price climbs in Azerbaijan on June 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on June 24 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 27.387 manat (0.9 percent) and amounted to 3,007.181 manat per ounce.

The price of silver grew by over 1 percent and made up 30.4083 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum went up by 16.9405 manat (1.22 percent) and stood at 1,381.361 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 3.91 manat (0.1 percent) and amounted to 3,276.58 manat.

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 72.5135 manat (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 1.8406 manat (6.4 percent) per ounce, the price of platinum fell by 0.8925 manat (0.1 percent) per ounce, and palladium decreased by 159.188 manat (5.4 percent).

Precious markets June 24, 2020 June 23, 2020 May 24, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,007.181 2,979,794 2,934.668 27.387 0.92 72.5135 2.5 Silver XAG 30.4083 30.079 28.5677 0.3293 1.1 1.8406 6.4 Platinum XPT 1,410.694 1,393.754 1,411.587 16.9405 1.22 -0.8925 -0.1 Palladium XPD 3,276.68 3,272.67 3,435.768 3.91 0.1 -159.188 -4.6

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

