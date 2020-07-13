UK to withhold power to control state aid from Scotland, Wales after Brexit transition
The British government is planning to withhold power to control state aid from Scotland and Wales when the Brexit transition ends, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The state aid proposal, which would give legal powers to Westminster to control policies for the entire UK, is expected to appear in a bill this autumn laying the legal grounds of a new internal market, the FT said citing two people familiar with the plans.
