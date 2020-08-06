World Bank says ready to mobilize financing for Lebanon blast recovery
The World Bank Group said on Wednesday it stands ready to assess Lebanon’s damage and needs after a devastating Beirut port explosion and work with the country’s partners to mobilize public and private financing for reconstruction and recovery, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The World Bank said in a statement that it “would be also willing to reprogram existing resources and explore additional financing to support rebuilding lives and livelihoods of people impacted by this disaster.”
