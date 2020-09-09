ADB, UNICEF support Uzbekistan in combating COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) donated another $952,000 worth of medical supplies to the Uzbek Ministry of Health, Trend reports with reference to the ADB.

UNICEF, with financial support from ADB and in agreement with the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, has purchased personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers who provide medical services to patients with COVID-19. This includes 71,100 overalls and 8,000 shoe covers, as well as RNA Mini reagent kits, designed for high-quality and fast laboratory tests.

“Although the situation with COVID-19 in Uzbekistan is improving, we still need to be careful as the prevalence of the disease among people remains high,” said ADB Country Director for Uzbekistan, Cindy Malvicini.

“We need to protect medical workers first as they are in a frontline. The PPE we procured with UNICEF will help give medical workers confidence that they can stay safe while attending to those infected. ADB remains committed to helping the people of Uzbekistan overcome the COVID-19 pandemic,” added the ADB Country Director.

All delivered equipment and PPE will be distributed across all regions of Uzbekistan, including remote areas.

“The availability of the necessary medical supplies such as PPE, test kits and essential medicines are very important both to control the spread of the disease and to ensure the continuity of essential medical services,” said UNICEF Uzbekistan Country Director, Munir Mammadzade.

“UNICEF is always ready to assist the Ministry of Health in strengthening the procurement and supply of medical supplies, and expresses its gratitude to ADB for financial support,” Mammadzade noted.

UNICEF works under extremely difficult conditions to reach the most disadvantaged children. They operate in more than 190 countries and territories for the benefit of every child, everywhere in the world, striving to make them better for everyone.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Asia and the Pacific region while continuing its work to eradicate extreme poverty. ADB was established in 1966. Its members are 68 countries, 49 of which are countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva