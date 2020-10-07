Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The prices of precious metals except for palladium decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 7 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 49.929 manat or $29.37 (1.54 percent) and amounted to 3,200.981 manat or $1,882.93 per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 8.602 manat or $5.06 (0.21 percent) and amounted to 4,011.4305 manat ($2,359.66).
The price of silver decreased by 1.4713 manat or 86 cents (3.56 percent) and amounted to 39.8664 manat ($23.45).
The price of platinum decreased by 57.103 manat or $33.59 (3.74 percent) and amounted to 1.468,97 manat (86 cents).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 88.7145 manat or $52.18 (2.7 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 70.38 manat or $41.4 (4.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 6.1493 manat or $3.6 (13.4 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 84.303 manat or $49.59 (2.1 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 641.2145 manat or $377.18 (25 percent), silver grew by 10.077 manat or $5.9 (33.8 percent), palladium rose by 1,179.2305 manat or 69 cents (41.6 percent) and platinum decreased by 25.2025 manat or $14.82 (1.7 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Oct. 7, 2020
|
3,200.981
|
39.8664
|
1,468.97
|
4,011.4305
|
Oct. 6, 2020
|
3,250.91
|
41.3377
|
1,526.073
|
4,002.8285
|
Sept. 7, 2020
|
3,289.6955
|
46.0157
|
1,539.35
|
3,927.1275
|
Oct. 7, 2019
|
2,559.7665
|
29.7894
|
1,494.1725
|
2,832.2
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
-49.929
|
-1.4713
|
-57.103
|
8.602
|
in %
|
-1.54
|
-3.56
|
-3.74
|
0.21
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-88.7145
|
-6.1493
|
-70.38
|
84.303
|
in %
|
-2.7
|
-13.4
|
-4.6
|
2.1
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
641.2145
|
10.077
|
-25.2025
|
1,179.2305
|
in %
|
25
|
33.8
|
-1.7
|
41.6
