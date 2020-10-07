Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals except for palladium decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 7 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 7 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 49.929 manat or $29.37 (1.54 percent) and amounted to 3,200.981 manat or $1,882.93 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 8.602 manat or $5.06 (0.21 percent) and amounted to 4,011.4305 manat ($2,359.66).

The price of silver decreased by 1.4713 manat or 86 cents (3.56 percent) and amounted to 39.8664 manat ($23.45).

The price of platinum decreased by 57.103 manat or $33.59 (3.74 percent) and amounted to 1.468,97 manat (86 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 88.7145 manat or $52.18 (2.7 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 70.38 manat or $41.4 (4.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 6.1493 manat or $3.6 (13.4 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 84.303 manat or $49.59 (2.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 641.2145 manat or $377.18 (25 percent), silver grew by 10.077 manat or $5.9 (33.8 percent), palladium rose by 1,179.2305 manat or 69 cents (41.6 percent) and platinum decreased by 25.2025 manat or $14.82 (1.7 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 7, 2020 3,200.981 39.8664 1,468.97 4,011.4305 Oct. 6, 2020 3,250.91 41.3377 1,526.073 4,002.8285 Sept. 7, 2020 3,289.6955 46.0157 1,539.35 3,927.1275 Oct. 7, 2019 2,559.7665 29.7894 1,494.1725 2,832.2 Change in a day: in man. -49.929 -1.4713 -57.103 8.602 in % -1.54 -3.56 -3.74 0.21 Change in a month in man. -88.7145 -6.1493 -70.38 84.303 in % -2.7 -13.4 -4.6 2.1 Change in a year in man. 641.2145 10.077 -25.2025 1,179.2305 in % 25 33.8 -1.7 41.6

