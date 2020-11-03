Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov.3

Finance 3 November 2020 10:25 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 1.9805 manat respectively for Nov. 3.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

Nov.3, 2020

Nov.2, 2020

Oct.3, 2020

Nov.3, 2019

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9805

1.9774

1.9916

1.898

0.0031

-0.0111

0.0825

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

0.0211

0.0213

0.0219

0.0265

-0.0002

-0.0008

-0.0054

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.2015

0.2036

0.2194

0.2977

-0.0021

-0.0179

-0.0962

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

1.195

1.19

1.2128

1.1738

0.0050

-0.0178

0.0212

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.0216

0.0217

0.0223

0.0285

-0.0001

-0.0007

-0.0069

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.6393

0.6457

0.6526

0.8286

-0.0064

-0.0133

-0.1893

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.2959

0.2959

0.301

0.4229

0

-0.0051

-0.1270

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0

0

0

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.1048

0.1046

0.1017

0.1129

0.0002

0.0031

-0.0081

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.1497

0.1496

0.1456

0.1456

0.0001

0.0041

0.0041

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.0731

0.0726

0.074

0.0744

0.0005

-0.0009

-0.0013

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2213

0.2197

0.216

0.2293

0.0016

0.0053

-0.0080

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.254

0.2542

0.2503

0.2414

-0.0002

0.0037

0.0126

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2659

0.2656

0.2672

0.254

0.0003

-0.0013

0.0119

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.5219

0.5255

0.528

0.575

-0.0036

-0.0061

-0.0531

1 British pound

1 GBP

0.2193

0.2192

0.2193

0.217

0.0001

0

0.0023

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0229

0.0229

0.0232

0.024

0

-0.0003

-0.0011

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

2.1958

2.1939

2.1864

2.2033

0.0019

0.0094

-0.0075

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.0116

0.0116

0.0114

0.0121

0

0.0002

-0.0005

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.1908

0.1908

0.1896

0.1763

0

0.0012

0.0145

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.8503

1.8526

1.8456

1.7244

-0.0023

0.0047

0.1259

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

0.4985

0.4991

0.4948

0.4824

-0.0006

0.0037

0.0161

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

1.2847

1.2738

1.2765

1.2922

0.0109

0.0082

-0.0075

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

5.5528

5.5507

5.5487

5.6043

0.0021

0.0041

-0.0515

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.0039

0.0039

0.004

0.0044

0

-0.0001

-0.0005

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.021

0.0208

0.0213

0.0238

0.0002

-0.0003

-0.0028

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.1124

0.1123

0.1124

0.1125

0.0001

0

-0.0001

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.4089

0.409

0.4085

0.4075

-0.0001

0.0004

0.0014

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0795

0.0798

0.0772

0.0885

-0.0003

0.0023

-0.0090

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.0994

0.0997

0.1004

0.0971

-0.0003

-0.0010

0.0023

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.1079

0.1083

0.1079

0.1053

-0.0004

0

0.0026

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.1775

0.1775

0.1808

0.1851

0

-0.0033

-0.0076

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0164

0.0164

0.0165

0.018

0

-0.0001

-0.0016

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

0.4308

0.4288

0.4437

0.4453

0.0020

-0.0129

-0.0145

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

1.2457

1.2428

1.2435

1.2513

0.0029

0.0022

-0.0056

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

0.4533

0.4533

0.4532

0.4533

0

0.0001

0

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

2.3965

2.3998

2.3979

2.345

-0.0033

-0.0014

0.0515

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0594

0.0594

0.0586

0.0558

0

0.0008

0.0036

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1644

0.1644

0.1646

0.1754

0

-0.0002

-0.0110

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4857

0.4857

0.4857

0.4857

0

0

0

1 Ukrainian hryvna

1 UAH

0.0594

0.0597

0.06

0.0687

-0.0003

-0.0006

-0.0093

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.6231

1.6233

1.6124

1.5739

-0.0002

0.0107

0.0492

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1261

1.1213

1.1259

1.0937

0.0048

0.0002

0.0324

