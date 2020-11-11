Iranian currency rates for November 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 18 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to November 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,675 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 11 Iranian rial on November 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,731 55,409 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,935 46,056 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,881 4,873 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,676 4,649 1 Danish krone DKK 6,673 6,677 1 Indian rupee INR 567 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,183 137,301 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,430 26,473 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,963 40,017 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,417 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,254 32,291 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,935 28,713 1 South African rand ZAR 2,700 2,725 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,127 5,144 1 Russian ruble RUB 551 550 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,525 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,710 30,588 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,200 31,204 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,519 49,565 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,277 2,277 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,212 35,295 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,708 30,772 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,368 6,355 100 Thai baths THB 137,781 137,934 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,188 10,201 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,775 37,688 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,675 49,715 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,816 9,757 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,605 12,613 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,989 2,993 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,440 16,320 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,993 87,056 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,062 4,060 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 304,389 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,635 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 297,125 rials, and the price of $1 is 256,416 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 264,000-267,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials.