Georgia continues to support its citizens amid COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia continues to support its citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The country will continue to give 200 lari ($60.54) assistance for six months starting January 1 to citizens who lost their jobs after the coronavirus outbreak.

Over 125,000 people have received this state support so far.

Also, people who are involved in sectors which will be suspended for the next two months per tightened coronavirus regulations, including markets, shopping malls, stores and retail business will receive one-time assistance of 300 lari ($90.81).

About 120,000 self-employed people will receive 300 lari ($90.81) assistance from the state and the state will help them to postpone repaying bank loans. Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia noted that 250,000 people have already benefited from the program.

Moreover, socially vulnerable families, as well as those families with three or more children under the age of 16, will receive 100 lari ($30.27) assistance every month for six months.

Also 100 lari ($30.27) assistance will be available over the course of six months for people with disabilities under 18 and people with severe disabilities. This will apply to 43,000 individuals.

